Carson Advisory Inc. Takes Position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 658 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 168.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,283 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 52,207 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 971.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company's stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 169.5% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 247,975 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,348,000 after acquiring an additional 155,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company's stock.

Shares of NWE opened at $48.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.33%.

NWE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a "b" rating to a "c+" rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $53.50.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

