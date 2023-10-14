Carson Advisory Inc. Takes Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after purchasing an additional 314,385 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,589,000 after acquiring an additional 105,705 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $100,326,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,819,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,951,000 after acquiring an additional 54,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $1,000,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,191 shares in the company, valued at $10,221,143.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel bought 1,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.70 per share, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,490.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,221,143.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,857 shares of company stock worth $4,650,818. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of RCL stock opened at $86.09 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $112.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of -269.02 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.63 and a 200-day moving average of $88.57.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.31.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

