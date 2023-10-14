Carson Advisory Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770,054 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12,740.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,937,000 after buying an additional 1,384,023 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,791.0% in the first quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,310,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,602,000 after buying an additional 1,277,248 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32,358.9% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 955,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,689,000 after buying an additional 952,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,508.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,146,000 after buying an additional 640,429 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $72.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.99 and a 1 year high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.