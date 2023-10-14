Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Bought by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 365.4% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

Carter’s Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $65.68 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.31.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

Insider Transactions at Carter’s

In other news, EVP Jeff Jenkins sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $242,923.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,428.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Jenkins sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $242,923.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,428.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

