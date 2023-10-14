Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CWST. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.50.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

CWST opened at $77.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 100.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.83. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $95.78.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $289.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $58,419.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,716.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $58,419.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,716.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $816,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,773,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,437 shares of company stock worth $1,488,483. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 89.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 34.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

