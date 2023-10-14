CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,664 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of CBRE Group worth $32,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,550,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 60.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 213.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $71.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.38. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average of $78.22.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $101,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at $391,472,308.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $101,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at $391,472,308.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $550,939.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,644 shares in the company, valued at $10,650,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,607,856 shares of company stock worth $376,671,359 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

