C&C Group (LON:CCR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,019.61

Shares of C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,019.61 ($24.72) and traded as low as GBX 138.20 ($1.69). C&C Group shares last traded at GBX 138.80 ($1.70), with a volume of 364,373 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

C&C Group Stock Performance

About C&C Group

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 137.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,019.28. The firm has a market cap of £534.45 million, a PE ratio of 1,236.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.34.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

