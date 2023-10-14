C&C Group (LON:CCR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,019.61

Shares of C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,019.61 ($24.72) and traded as low as GBX 138.20 ($1.69). C&C Group shares last traded at GBX 138.80 ($1.70), with a volume of 364,373 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on C&C Group
C&C Group Stock Performance
About C&C Group
C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than C&C Group
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.