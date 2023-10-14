CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Short Interest Update

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 14,582 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 2.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the first quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the first quarter worth approximately $484,000. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III alerts:

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PRPC traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.93. 1,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,270. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.