Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Short Interest Down 23.7% in September

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,110,000 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the September 15th total of 47,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,040,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 48.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 42,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $21.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.09. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 2.20. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

