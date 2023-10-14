Centamin (TSE:CEE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.60

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.60 and traded as low as C$1.35. Centamin shares last traded at C$1.35, with a volume of 181,602 shares traded.

Centamin Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Centamin Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Centamin’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It explores for gold deposits. The company principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

