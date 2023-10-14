Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 804,000 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the September 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Puerto

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Central Puerto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Puerto by 83.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 13,979 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Central Puerto by 29.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 23,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CEPU traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.26. 117,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,758. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.23. Central Puerto has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $7.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Central Puerto ( NYSE:CEPU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Central Puerto had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $167.78 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Central Puerto will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Central Puerto in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. The company operates through three segments: The production of electrical energy from conventional sources; The production of electrical energy from renewable sources; and The transportation and distribution of natural gas. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned and operated six thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.

Further Reading

