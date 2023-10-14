Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) Major Shareholder Sells $365,704.90 in Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) major shareholder Morris Bawabeh sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $365,704.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,009,952.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Morris Bawabeh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 6th, Morris Bawabeh sold 93,158 shares of Centrus Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $5,176,790.06.

Centrus Energy Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:LEU opened at $52.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.59 million, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.77. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $61.35.

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $63.50 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 58.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Centrus Energy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEU has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers.

