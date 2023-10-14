Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Centrus Energy Price Performance

Centrus Energy stock opened at $52.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.99. Centrus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.77.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.50 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 58.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centrus Energy news, major shareholder Morris Bawabeh sold 93,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $5,176,790.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,223,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,968,667.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 36.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 132.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers.

Featured Stories

