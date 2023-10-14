Charles Grant Bray Sells 5,000,000 Shares of Aterian plc (LON:ATN) Stock

Aterian plc (LON:ATNGet Free Report) insider Charles Grant Bray sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.02), for a total transaction of £4,150,000 ($5,079,559.36).

Charles Grant Bray also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 12th, Charles Grant Bray sold 3,000,000 shares of Aterian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.00), for a total transaction of £2,460,000 ($3,011,015.91).
  • On Thursday, August 17th, Charles Grant Bray purchased 3,000,000 shares of Aterian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($36,719.71).

Aterian Stock Down 0.2 %

Aterian stock opened at GBX 0.95 ($0.01) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.00 and a beta of -0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.90. Aterian plc has a twelve month low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.49 ($0.02).

About Aterian

Aterian plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for tin, tungsten, copper, silver, and tantalum. It holds 100% interest in the AGDZ Copper-Silver project covering and area of 762 kilometer square located in Morocco; and the Kuaka JV The Musasa project located in Rwanda.

