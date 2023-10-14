Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) versus IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICF) Head-To-Head Survey

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) and IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Chart Industries and IHI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chart Industries -0.28% 8.21% 2.92% IHI N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chart Industries and IHI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chart Industries $2.29 billion 2.93 $24.00 million ($0.46) -342.15 IHI N/A N/A N/A $27.33 1.01

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Chart Industries has higher revenue and earnings than IHI. Chart Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IHI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

17.1% of IHI shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Chart Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Chart Industries and IHI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chart Industries 0 3 9 0 2.75 IHI 0 1 0 0 2.00

Chart Industries currently has a consensus target price of $202.73, suggesting a potential upside of 28.81%. Given Chart Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Chart Industries is more favorable than IHI.

Summary

Chart Industries beats IHI on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chart Industries

(Get Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants. The company also offers natural gas processing solutions; process technology, liquefaction capabilities, and critical equipment for the LNG, include small to mid-scale facilities, floating LNG applications, and large base-load export facilities; brazed aluminum heat exchangers, Core-in-Kettle heat exchangers, cold boxes, air cooled heat exchangers, pressure vessels, and pipe works; and air cooled heat exchangers and axial cooling fans for the HVAC, power, and refining applications. In addition, it provides highly engineered equipment that is used in specialty end-market applications for hydrogen, LNG, biofuels, CO2 Capture, food and beverage, aerospace, lasers, cannabis, and water treatment; and cryogenic components, include vacuum insulated pipes, specialty liquid nitrogen, end-use equipment, and cryogenic flow meters. Further, it provides extended warranties, plant start-up, parts, 24/7 support, monitoring and process optimization, repairing, maintenance, and upgrading services; plant services on equipment; and service locations that undertake installation, service, repair, maintenance, and refurbishment of cryogenic products, as well as equipment leasing solutions. Chart Industries, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Ball Ground, Georgia.

About IHI

(Get Free Report)

IHI Corporation operates in resources, energy, and environment; social infrastructure and offshore facilities; industrial systems and general-purpose machinery; aero engine, space, and defense; and other business areas in Japan and internationally. It provides carbon reduction solutions; gas turbines and engines, and diesel engines for land use, and high-speed ships and other marine vessels; LNG receiving terminals and storage tanks; and equipment for various plants. The company also constructs natural gas liquefaction, oil refining, petrochemicals, LPG, and other process plants; develops and constructs nuclear fuel cycle systems; provides components for boiling and pressurized water reactors; and constructs bridges and steel structures. It offers water gates for rivers and dams; environmental monitoring products; concrete construction materials; 3D laser radars, X-ray inspection systems, monitoring and disaster prevention equipment, oil leak monitors, and vibration control and seismic isolation floor systems; shield tunneling machines and automatic segment assembling systems; transportation systems; LPG/LEG storage tanks; floating LNG/LPG production, storage, and offloading units; and semi-submersible rigs, mega-float, and others. The company also leases and sells real estate properties; develops houses; and provides compressors, cryogenic products, logistics systems, steelmaking equipment, machinery for ships, turbochargers for vehicles, separators, lubricating systems, pulp and paper machinery, materials handling systems, agricultural machinery, parking systems, boilers, and life associated equipment. It offers factory, heat treatment and surface engineering solutions; aero engines; air traffic control systems; and rocket systems and space exploration solutions. The company was formerly known as Ishikawajima-Harima Heavy Industries Co., Ltd and changed its name to IHI Corporation in 2007. IHI Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.