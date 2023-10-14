Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 23.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,602,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,307,000 after buying an additional 876,240 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,775,000 after buying an additional 875,580 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,208,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,456,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $134.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.49 and a 200-day moving average of $129.05. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $111.46 and a 52 week high of $138.60.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global downgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.59.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

