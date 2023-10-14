Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.51

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.51 and last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 5524590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Chewy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Chewy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Get Chewy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chewy

Chewy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.56 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average is $30.96.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Chewy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $508,364.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 224,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,521,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,254 shares of company stock worth $543,855. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at $653,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 62.3% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Chewy by 80.1% during the third quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 131,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 58,336 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Chewy by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 31,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chewy

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.