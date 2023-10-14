Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.51

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.51 and last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 5524590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Chewy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Chewy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.
Chewy Price Performance
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Chewy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $508,364.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 224,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,521,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,254 shares of company stock worth $543,855. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at $653,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 62.3% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Chewy by 80.1% during the third quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 131,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 58,336 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Chewy by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 31,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
