Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN) Short Interest Up 32.0% in September

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Stock Performance

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,945. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.35. Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $25.95.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.5938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.72%.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter

chicken soup for the soul entertainment’s mission is to bring out the best of the human spirit by curating and sharing entertaining video stories of hope, comfort and positivity. as a next-generation media company, our goal is to expand our content offerings and distribution capabilities to new and emerging platforms so that we can bring the inspiring and uplifting chicken soup for the soul message to as many people as possible.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.