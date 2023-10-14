China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.71

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.71 and traded as high as C$6.10. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at C$6.03, with a volume of 27,410 shares changing hands.

China Gold International Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.71.

China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$98.08 million during the quarter. China Gold International Resources had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 5.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. will post 6.2699998 earnings per share for the current year.

China Gold International Resources Company Profile

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine located in Inner Mongolia; and holds interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Tibet.

Featured Stories

