China Nonferrous Gold (LON:CNG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.13

China Nonferrous Gold Limited (LON:CNG – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.20 ($0.01). China Nonferrous Gold shares last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.01), with a volume of 48,872 shares trading hands.

China Nonferrous Gold Stock Down 13.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,209.48, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.58. The stock has a market cap of £3.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.16.

About China Nonferrous Gold

China Nonferrous Gold Limited engages in exploration, mine development, and mining activities in the Cayman Islands. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pakrut gold project comprising an area of approximately 6,300 hectares located in the southern Tien-Shan Fold belt, Tajikistan. The company was formerly known as Kryso Resources Corporation Limited and changed its name to China Nonferrous Gold Limited in October 2013.

