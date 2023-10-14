China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 298 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 273.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Paychex by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,714,000 after buying an additional 6,087,596 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 102,768.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after buying an additional 4,533,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Paychex by 27.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,252,000 after buying an additional 2,528,158 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 56.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,960,000 after buying an additional 1,587,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 30.9% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,222,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,720,000 after buying an additional 524,700 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,388 shares of company stock worth $12,943,630 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Down 0.5 %

PAYX opened at $117.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.38.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

