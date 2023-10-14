China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 455 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 274.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $58.86 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.73 and a 1 year high of $72.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.88 and its 200-day moving average is $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 66.03%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

