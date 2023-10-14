China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 7,029 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 5,491.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 189.2% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 15,466.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $864,835.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,569.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $2,505,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,569.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,867 shares of company stock worth $3,809,493. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $65.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.41. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $622.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.14 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Exact Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.18.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

