China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $206,404,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BABA opened at $84.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.62. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BABA

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.