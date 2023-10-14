China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 116 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 246.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.29.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $247.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 74.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.83. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.94 and a 52 week high of $249.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.23.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.13 million. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total value of $1,428,179.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,333,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total value of $1,428,179.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,333,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $360,203.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,371 shares in the company, valued at $9,962,269.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,134 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

