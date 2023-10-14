China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,396 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.42.

ILMN opened at $129.11 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $127.37 and a one year high of $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.66 and its 200-day moving average is $186.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

