China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $145,000 Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 271.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Intuit by 39.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Intuit by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Intuit by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Intuit by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.41.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $533.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $521.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $558.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.41 billion, a PE ratio of 63.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

