China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $242,000 Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,922 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 279.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,831,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $194,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,036,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $640,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,585,652 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $184,047,000 after acquiring an additional 932,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,978,974.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,948 shares of company stock worth $10,643,727 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $112.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $122.70. The firm has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

