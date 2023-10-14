China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.33 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,010 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.3% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 509 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.52.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH opened at $539.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $499.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $499.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

