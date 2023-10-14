China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $40,000 Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 271.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $45,384,890,000 after acquiring an additional 349,575,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,912,701 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,555,333,000 after purchasing an additional 272,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,808,956 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $698,212,000 after purchasing an additional 52,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,527,292 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $545,312,000 after purchasing an additional 65,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $122,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,277.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,344 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.65.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $131.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

