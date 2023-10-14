China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $614,000 Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3.0% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 81.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $836,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $1,756,000. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 31.9% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 35,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,611 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 4.2 %

ON opened at $89.14 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $57.62 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.70.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,795,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,795,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,950.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,272,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,342 shares of company stock worth $3,800,146. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

