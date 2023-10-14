China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,131,487,000 after buying an additional 2,464,766 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in eBay by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,068,197 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,023,530,000 after buying an additional 122,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in eBay by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,666,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $516,516,000 after buying an additional 74,088 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in eBay by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,523,016 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $466,906,000 after buying an additional 157,760 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC increased its stake in eBay by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,834,501 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $394,814,000 after buying an additional 202,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

eBay stock opened at $41.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.37. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,959.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,959.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,751 shares of company stock valued at $510,785 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

