China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 266.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 84.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 110,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,067,000 after purchasing an additional 50,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 35.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.4 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $141.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The company has a market cap of $166.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.56.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.79%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,004.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,148,004.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,453 shares of company stock worth $3,815,631 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.75.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

