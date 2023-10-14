China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $467,000 in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Crocs by 412.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,122,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,893,000 after purchasing an additional 903,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,042,000 after acquiring an additional 643,578 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 278.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 849,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,423,000 after acquiring an additional 625,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,644,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Crocs by 56.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 897,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,452,000 after buying an additional 325,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CROX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.86.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.53 per share, with a total value of $49,965.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,257,429.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.53 per share, with a total value of $49,965.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,257,429.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman bought 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $101.62 per share, for a total transaction of $198,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,472,652.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,468 shares of company stock worth $648,318. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

CROX opened at $82.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.53 and a 200-day moving average of $109.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.90. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.60 and a 12-month high of $151.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 81.96% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

