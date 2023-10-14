China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 50,000 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Free Report) by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,350,000 after buying an additional 6,376,075 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,441,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,043 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,126,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,809,000 after purchasing an additional 703,452 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Farfetch in the 1st quarter worth $33,352,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Farfetch by 10,781.5% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,452,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393,400 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $1.63 on Friday. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $643.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $572.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.89 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 37.83% and a negative return on equity of 75.72%. Analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Farfetch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Farfetch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Farfetch from $4.30 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.99.

View Our Latest Report on Farfetch

About Farfetch

(Free Report)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.