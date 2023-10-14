Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Receives C$15.34 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.34.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHP.UN shares. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$16.00 price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Trading Down 0.8 %

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

Shares of CHP.UN stock opened at C$12.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.64. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12-month low of C$12.10 and a 12-month high of C$15.77. The firm has a market cap of C$4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.63.

(Get Free Report

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.