CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.94

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.94 and traded as high as C$15.73. CI Financial shares last traded at C$15.30, with a volume of 363,985 shares traded.

CIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$13.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$16.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.82, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.55.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of C$776.08 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CI Financial Corp. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Miller bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,500.00. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of CI Financial by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CI Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CI Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.21% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

