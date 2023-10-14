Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cinedigm Stock Performance

Shares of CIDM opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $224.30 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.79.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Cinedigm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Cineverse Corp. is a global streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. The firm currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.