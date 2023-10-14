Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Stock Performance
Shares of CIDM opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $224.30 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.79.
Cinedigm Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cinedigm
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.