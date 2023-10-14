Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of Cinedigm stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.30 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.79.
Cinedigm Company Profile
