Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDMGet Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Cinedigm stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.30 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.79.

Cineverse Corp. is a global streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. The firm currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

