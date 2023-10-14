Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRUS. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 2.7 %

CRUS stock opened at $70.58 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $64.17 and a twelve month high of $111.15. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.71.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $317.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.58 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,288,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $906,604,000 after purchasing an additional 29,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,086,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,733,000 after purchasing an additional 66,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,891,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,357,000 after purchasing an additional 160,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,441,000 after purchasing an additional 137,227 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

