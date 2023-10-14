CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Trading Down 7.9%

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) was down 7.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.16. Approximately 49,588 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 124,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CINT shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on CI&T from $7.20 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CI&T from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CI&T from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st.

CI&T Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $744.01 million, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average is $5.40.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.56 million. CI&T had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 7.29%. Analysts anticipate that CI&T Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CI&T

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the second quarter worth $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CI&T in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of CI&T in the second quarter worth about $118,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the second quarter worth about $192,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

Featured Stories

