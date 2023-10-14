Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Major Shareholder Buys $320,160.75 in Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 14,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $320,160.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 922,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,995,178.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 1,100 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.67 per share, with a total value of $26,037.00.

On Friday, October 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 4,900 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $111,230.00.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 11,100 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $243,867.00.

Citi Trends Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $23.04 on Friday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.06. The company has a market capitalization of $197.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 2.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.37. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $173.55 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTRN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citi Trends in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Citi Trends in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citi Trends has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citi Trends

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Citi Trends by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 430.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Citi Trends by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

