Citigroup Cuts Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $135.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James downgraded Clorox from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Clorox from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Clorox from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Clorox Trading Up 2.0 %

CLX stock opened at $122.45 on Wednesday. Clorox has a 1-year low of $119.51 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.90, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.46.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 403.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after buying an additional 185,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,141,000 after purchasing an additional 466,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,149,000 after purchasing an additional 93,018 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Clorox by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,583,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,878,000 after purchasing an additional 124,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Clorox by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

