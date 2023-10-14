Citigroup Cuts Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $85.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL opened at $70.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $82.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,955,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,210,000 after acquiring an additional 497,852 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,297 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,971,000 after purchasing an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,485,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,651,000 after purchasing an additional 493,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

