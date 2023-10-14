Citigroup Cuts Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $11.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $11.66 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.69.

COTY opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69. Coty has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.90.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Coty had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Coty will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $32,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 451,853,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,019,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,390,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 451,853,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,019,787.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,525,275 shares of company stock valued at $38,061,083. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Coty in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Coty by 72.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Coty by 1,536.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

