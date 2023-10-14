Citigroup Cuts Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target to $48.00

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Silgan from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Silgan from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.67.

Get Silgan alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLGN

Silgan Price Performance

Shares of SLGN opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Silgan has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $55.41.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.08). Silgan had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $133,396.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $133,396.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $443,169.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,167.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Silgan by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silgan

(Get Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.