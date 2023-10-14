Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Increased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.14 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.05.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

