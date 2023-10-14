Citigroup Lowers Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target to $37.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SEE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sealed Air from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sealed Air from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.82.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.02. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $29.32 and a fifty-two week high of $56.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 154.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 10,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.85 per share, with a total value of $338,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,285,486. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,636,000 after buying an additional 34,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

