Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Bank of America

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a hold rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.82.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. Citigroup has a one year low of $39.14 and a one year high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.40. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 115.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 573.3% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 40.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

