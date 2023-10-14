Citigroup Trims Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Target Price to $65.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.92.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.59. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $228.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,246,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,390,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,165,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,907,000 after buying an additional 2,183,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after buying an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,636,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,653,000 after buying an additional 2,546,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after buying an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.